Air Gorongosa launches a new chapter in Mozambique aviation

Mozambique on 6 April marked the official launch of Air Gorongosa, a reimagined aviation brand designed to connect the country’s people, landscapes and opportunities while reinforcing confidence in Mozambique as a world-class travel destination.

Evolving from Safari Air, Air Gorongosa represents more than a rebrand. It is a purpose-driven aviation service supporting tourism, conservation, business operations, and healthcare access across Mozambique.

With a modernised fleet including turbine aircraft such as the Cessna Grand Caravan and King Air 200, Air Gorongosa is equipped to operate safely and efficiently across remote and challenging environments. Services include private and scheduled charter flights, access to remote lodges and coastal destinations, operational support for NGOs and industry, and aeromedical capabilities.

Importantly, Air Gorongosa is not limited to Gorongosa National Park. They operate nationwide, connecting key hubs such as Maputo, Beira, and Pemba with coastal destinations, conservation areas, and remote regions across the country. Air Gorongosa’s launch comes at a pivotal time as Mozambique continues to reshape its global tourism narrative and build on the momentum that has been growing.

“Air Gorongosa is about more than aviation. It is about enabling access, unlocking opportunity, and supporting the long-term growth of Mozambique,” said David Svendsen, CEO of Air Gorongosa. “We are building a reliable, world-class aviation service that gives travellers and partners the confidence to connect with destinations across the country.”

Rooted in the Gorongosa Restoration Project, the airline plays a critical role in supporting conservation and sustainable economic growth. Its long-standing relationship with Gorongosa National Park has already proven to be a reliable access solution for visitors.

Flights connect travellers to a wide range of destinations, from Gorongosa National Park to the Bazaruto Archipelago and Mozambique’s extensive coastline, enabling seamless “bush and beach” itineraries.

“Tourism is one of the most powerful drivers of growth and conservation in Mozambique,” said Doug Flynn, CEO and Tourism Director at Gorongosa Safaris. “Reliable access is critical as Gorongosa Safaris continues to grow the tourism market for the park, and Air Gorongosa has already proven to be a trusted solution. More broadly, it plays an important role in building confidence in Mozambique as a destination.”

The launch supports a broader effort to promote a positive and forward-looking narrative for Mozambique as open, accessible, and ready to welcome international visitors. With its guiding ethos of “aviation with purpose,” Air Gorongosa is helping to reshape perceptions while connecting the country’s key tourism and business destinations.

About Air Gorongosa

Air Gorongosa is a Mozambique-based aviation company offering private charters, scheduled flights, and operational aviation services across the country, supporting tourism, conservation, logistics, and healthcare access.

Website: www.airgorongosa.com

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Source: ATTA - African Travel & Tourism Association