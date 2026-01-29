Aga Khan Network collects around 20 tonnes of goods for Mozambique

The Aga Khan Network has collected around 20 tonnes of essential goods in Lisbon to send to Mozambique, due to the floods that have been affecting the country since October and have already impacted 700,000 people.

“The Aga Khan Development Network, the Ismaili Imamat – an organisation led by Prince Aga Khan – and the Ismaili community of Portugal and Mozambique have launched an urgent aid plan for populations affected by the floods in the northern part of that country,” the organisation said in a statement.

Thus, around 20 tonnes of material were collected, “including food, clothing and other essential goods, according to needs previously identified by the Mozambican authorities,” the organisation added.

The collected goods will be sent from Lisbon to Mozambique through a joint operation between the Portuguese and Mozambican Governments, it stated.

Meanwhile, in Mozambique, the local Ismaili community has also mobilised to prepare thousands of hygiene and food kits, “with a distribution plan currently being prepared to ensure this aid, together with the goods sent from Portugal, reaches the regions of the country most affected by the floods,” it said.

“The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) is an initiative (…) dedicated to improving human quality of life” and has been present in Mozambique since 1998, the organisation explained in the statement.

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV – who chose Lisbon as his spiritual capital – was the founder of the AKDN and the 49th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims. He died in February 2025.

He was succeeded by Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the current President of the Aga Khan Development Network.

According to the database of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), to which Lusa had access with data up to 14:00 (12:00 Lisbon time) today, the floods recorded in various parts of the country have already affected 699,924 people, equivalent to 165,494 families, with 15 deaths – one more than Tuesday –, 3,527 houses partially destroyed, 794 totally destroyed and 165,946 flooded.

The INGD data also refers to 45 injured and now 10 missing following these floods since 7 January, at a time when families are still awaiting rescue in southern Mozambique.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the last weeks of flooding, there have been 139 deaths recorded, along with 148 injured and 820,802 people affected, according to INGD data.

Source: Lusa