Afrobarometer: Gender gaps in education, employment persist in Mozambique, compounded by additional barriers for girls and women

Key findings

Mozambican women are less likely than men to have secondary or post-secondary education or be in part-time or full-time employment, the latest Afrobarometer study reveals. Girls and women also face additional hurdles in attending school and getting work.

Half of Mozambican men report having secondary or post-secondary education, compared to fewer than four in 10 women, while women are twice as likely as men to lack formal education altogether.

Three in 10 citizens say girls are frequently subjected to discrimination or harassment at school, while almost one-fourth say boys’ education is routinely prioritised over girls’.

Among working-age adults, men are nearly three times more likely than women to be working full time or part time. But unemployment is a challenge for both genders: More than six in 10 women and men report not having work and looking for a job.

Women face additional obstacles in finding employment: Three in 10 respondents say women are “often” or “always” barred by their spouses or other family members from taking paid employment.

Citizens point to employers’ preference for hiring men and a lack of remote or flexible work arrangements as the main barriers to women entering and moving up in the workforce

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Source: Afrobarometer/Press Release