African ambassadors in Mozambique donate US$15,000 to support flood victims

African ambassadors accredited to Mozambique have made available US$15,000 to support victims of the floods that have already affected more than 650,000 people in the country, it was announced on Monday.

“We are here as ambassadors accredited to Mozambique to express our support and solidarity with our brothers and sisters of the Mozambican people, with a small amount, and to say through this gesture that our brothers are not alone; we will always stand by the Mozambican people,” said Palestinian diplomat Ffayez Abdul Jawad, speaking on behalf of the 21 ambassadors of African countries accredited to Mozambique.

The diplomat said that Mozambicans are resilient and will overcome the “difficult moment” of floods and inundations that are mainly affecting the southern region of the country, calling for collective solidarity and greater attention to assistance for children during this period.

The ambassadors also said they decided to contribute after receiving testimonies and reports of events on the ground, clarifying that this assistance is separate from the support the country continues to receive from regional organisations and through bilateral cooperation with African countries.

On the same occasion, Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation said the support came from diplomats who “are patriots” and “are part of Mozambique”, praising their efforts to help save lives.

“It is a contribution that comes from the heart; it is a contribution from their salaries to support and relieve our people (…). Thank you not only for this donation, but also for what you are doing in your countries, trying to mobilise support for Mozambique,” said Minister Maria Lucas.

According to the database of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), accessed by Lusa, with information up to 07:00 on Monday, the floods recorded in several parts of the country have already affected 652,189 people, equivalent to 141,317 families, with 3,445 houses partially destroyed, 767 completely destroyed and 153,417 flooded.

INGD data also report 45 injured people and four missing as a result of these floods in less than 20 days, at a time when hundreds of families remain cut off, awaiting rescue, particularly in southern Mozambique.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the last two weeks of flooding, 131 people have died in Mozambique, in addition to 144 injured, and 779,528 people have been affected, according to INGD data.

Yesterday, actions and rescue attempts were continuing for hundreds of families who remain cut off by the floods, some taking refuge on house roofs, particularly in Maputo and Gaza, in southern Mozambique, as a result of several days of heavy rain, which has led dams, including those in neighbouring countries, to carry out water releases due to a lack of holding capacity.

More than a dozen aerial assets are involved in these operations, including those from South Africa, as well as private vessels and Navy boats.

In Maputo, National Road 1 to the north and National Road 2 to the south remained impassable due to high water levels.

Source: Lusa