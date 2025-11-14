Africa experiencing worst outbreak of cholera in 25 years, Africa CDC says

Africa is facing the worst outbreak of cholera in 25 years, the Africa CDC told reporters in a briefing on Thursday,‌ blaming the rise on fragile water systems and conflict.

The Africa CDC said ‌it had recorded about 300,000 cases of cholera, and suspected cases of cholera, and over 7,000 deaths. The figures show a more than 30% increase on total ⁠cases recorded last year.

Angola ‌and Burundi have seen cases surge in recent weeks, Africa CDC data shows, driven ‍by poor access to safe water.

Cholera is a severe and potentially fatal diarrhoeal disease that spreads quickly when sewage and drinking water are not adequately treated.

The outbreak in Congo appeared to be under ‌control with total cases declining, the Africa CDC said. The outlook in conflict-stricken areas remained concerning, as the disease spreads quickly in overcrowded camps with poor sanitation.

The situation has also improved in South Sudan and Somalia.

The Africa ⁠CDC said that Ethiopia had detected eight suspected cases of viral haemorrhagic fever and was waiting for results to determine the exact cause of the illness. Rapid response teams ‍have been deployed ⁠to bring the suspected outbreak under control.

The Africa CDC said the Mpox outbreak is declining in some of ⁠the worst-hit places but remains a concern in places like Kenya, ‌Guinea, Liberia and Ghana.