Afreximbank announces high-level mission to Maputo in November to ‘align on project pipeline valued at over US$40 billion’

At the World Bank–IMF Annual Meetings 2025 in Washington, D.C., senior executives of Afreximbank, led by Senior Executive Vice President Denys Denya and Executive Vice President and incoming President Dr. George Elombi, met with Hon. Carla Alexandra Oreste do Rosário Fernandes Loveira, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Mozambique.

The meeting explored new avenues to accelerate Mozambique’s growth through energy, agribusiness, export zones, and tourism, with Afreximbank reaffirming its commitment to mobilising capital and providing technical support for key national projects.

The Bank announced a high-level mission to Maputo in November to align on a project pipeline valued at over US$40 billion, underscoring its dedication to driving investment, industrialisation, and sustainable development in Mozambique.

Afreximbank remains steadfast in building partnerships that transform Africa’s potential into lasting economic progress.