AFCON 2025: Nigeria cruise into quarter-finals with dominant victory over Mozambique

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen had warned that Nigeria were capable of “damaging” any opponent at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and Mozambique experienced the force of that claim on Monday (5 January).

The Super Eagles produced a composed and commanding display in Fes, running out 4–0 winners to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Osimhen and Ademola Lookman fired Nigeria into a 2-0 lead before half-time, with both goals set up by the impressive Akor Adams as the Super Eagles controlled their Round of 16 encounter.

Lookman then turned provider again after the break, squaring for Osimhen to tap in his second at the far post, before the Galatasaray forward was given an early rest in the 68th minute when he was substituted.

Nigeria’s night was capped off in style when Lookman returned the favour to Adams, who unleashed a powerful strike from 15 metres to score his first international goal and crown an outstanding performance in Fes.

Nigeria, the competition’s top scorers with 12 goals in four games, will face the winners of Tuesday’s Round of 16 tie between Algeria and DR Congo in the quarter-finals on Sunday, 10 January.

