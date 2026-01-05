AFCON 2025: CAF appoints Cameroonian referees for Mozambique vs Nigeria

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has named Cameroon’s Abdou Abdel Mefir as centre referee for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 encounter between Mozambique and Nigeria.

Mefir will be assisted by his compatriots Elvis Noupoue and Carine Atezambong.

The Super Eagles and Mambas will clash at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Monday.

The encounter will kick-off at 8pm.

It will be the sixth meeting between both countries, with Nigeria having a better head-to-head record, having won four, with the other game ending in a draw.

Source: Complete Sports