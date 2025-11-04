Accelerating Mozambique’s digital transformation through partnership and innovation

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation (MCTD), with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened a Sharing Session of Project Proposals under the Italian Digital Flagship for Africa (IDF4A) initiative. The session provided a platform for government institutions and development partners to present and discuss seven strategic proposals designed to accelerate Mozambique’s digital transformation and promote a more inclusive, efficient, and sustainable digital ecosystem.

The event brought together representatives from a wide range of public institutions and international partners, including the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the World Bank, the European Union, UNICEF, GIZ, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Through this collaborative effort, participants explored synergies and alignment of priorities to enhance Mozambique’s digital readiness and build a resilient, people-centered digital future.

Seven pillars for digital progress

The proposals showcased during the session covered key sectors central to Mozambique’s development and governance modernization:

Digitalization of Hospitals and the National Health Unique Number (NUIS) – improving access to quality healthcare through integrated digital systems.

Digital Agriculture – empowering farmers with innovative tools for productivity and climate resilience.

Digital Content in Secondary Education – fostering equitable access to quality education through digital learning resources.

National Data Center, Sovereign Cloud, and Digital Resilience – strengthening national data security and sovereignty.

Digital Municipality – advancing local governance and citizen-centered service delivery.

Digital Citizenship for All – promoting digital inclusion and participation in the digital economy.

Smart Public Finance – enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability in financial management.

Working together for a shared digital vision

This session marks an important step toward consolidating innovative and bankable digital projects aligned with national priorities and the Government of Mozambique’s Digital Transformation Strategy. By uniting diverse stakeholders, the initiative seeks to transform public services, stimulate economic growth, and ensure that digital progress benefits every Mozambican. Representatives emphasized that collaboration is key to driving digital transformation. The joint engagement of government institutions, international partners, and technical experts is crucial to harnessing the full potential of technology for sustainable development.

Partnerships driving change

The Italian Digital Flagship for Africa (IDF4A) exemplifies how strategic partnerships can help countries leverage innovation to address critical challenges and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For Mozambique, the initiative represents a unique opportunity to strengthen digital infrastructure, governance, and human capacity — ensuring no one is left behind in the digital age. UNDP remains committed to supporting the Government of Mozambique and its partners in advancing a transformative digital agenda that drives inclusion, transparency, and resilience.

