Absa brings new Mozambican art exhibitions to three cities

Absa Bank Mozambique is presenting a new cycle of Mozambican art exhibitions in the cities of Maputo, Beira, and Nampula, showcasing works by nine national artists in its Premier spaces.

The exhibitions are part of the Ready for Art programme, an initiative by the bank that promotes and gives visibility to Mozambican artistic talent, while also contributing to cultural dynamism and access to art across different parts of the country.

The current cycle features artists who participated in the latest edition of the programme. In Maputo, works by Dionésio Matabel, Alfredo Sambo, and Marcos Zandamela are on display. In Beira, visitors can see pieces by Celso Manhengue, Celso Júnior, and David Alfredo. In Nampula, the public can view works by Nuno Mário, Genito Joaquim, and Rocha Abílio.

Each exhibition will be open to the public until 24 April in Absa’s Premier spaces, which thus serve as points of connection between art and the community. The catalogue for this edition, available from the bank, brings together the works and career paths of the artists, offering a closer look at their work and the inspirations shaping this new phase of Mozambican contemporary art.

Tânia Oliveira, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank Mozambique, says the initiative aims to go beyond artistic promotion:

“More than promoting art, we want to create space for stories to find a voice and for young talent to discover real pathways for growth. We believe each artist brings a unique narrative that deserves to be seen, valued, and shared.”

The Ready for Art programme forms part of Absa’s social responsibility strategy, focusing on the training and development of young artists. In addition to showcasing the artworks, the initiative includes specialised mentoring, entrepreneurship training, and opportunities for entry into the art market.

Through this initiative, Absa reinforces its role in valuing national culture, promoting access to art, and supporting the development of the cultural sector in Mozambique.

About Absa Bank Mozambique

Absa Bank Mozambique, S.A., is a solid financial institution committed to the country’s economic and social development, with over 45 years of experience in the Mozambican banking sector.

The bank is part of the Absa Group, an African financial services group with the ambition to be the pride of the continent. The Absa Group is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa and is one of the largest and most diversified financial groups in Africa, operating in 12 countries and employing around 42,000 people.

Absa is committed to providing local solutions and always prioritises creating value. It offers a full range of services: corporate solutions, investment banking, wealth management, retail banking, and services for small and medium-sized enterprises – all delivered with excellence and close client engagement.

With a strong Mozambican identity and a long-term value-focused approach, Absa Bank Mozambique emphasises enduring relationships. It is a trusted partner for its clients, fostering close and personalised relationships built on trust, integrity, and service excellence.

Source: Absa Bank Moçambique / Press Release