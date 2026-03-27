Absa Bank Mozambique recognised for highest trading volume on the Mozambican Stock Exchange in 2025

Absa Bank Mozambique was recognised by the Mozambican Stock Exchange (BVM) as the institution with the Highest Trading Volume in the Stock Market in 2025, an acknowledgment highlighting its pivotal role in driving the growth and dynamism of the country’s capital market.

The award, given in the category of Best Intermediary in the Listed Securities Market, emphasises Absa’s contribution to increased liquidity, higher market participation, and strengthened investor confidence — essential factors for the sustainable development of the national financial system.

Over the past few years, Absa has played an active role in the evolution of Mozambique’s capital market, promoting access to financing, diversifying financial instruments, and creating opportunities for companies and investors.

For Patrícia Darsam, Director of Corporate and Investment Banking at Absa Bank Mozambique: “This recognition from the Mozambican Stock Exchange represents more than just acknowledgment of our performance — it reflects the role Absa has been assuming in energising the capital market in Mozambique. We believe that a more active and accessible capital market is fundamental for the growth of businesses and the economic development of the country. Therefore, we will continue to invest in solutions that foster greater participation, confidence, and transparency, contributing to a stronger and more inclusive financial ecosystem.”

More than simply maintaining an active presence, Absa positions itself as one of the main drivers of the capital market in Mozambique, playing a decisive role in supporting companies and investors and contributing to the country’s economic development.

This recognition from the Mozambican Stock Exchange reinforces Absa’s position as a strategic partner in the development of the capital market, actively contributing to increased participation, liquidity, and investor confidence.

With a sustained track record and a clear ambition, Absa remains committed to growing Mozambique’s capital market, promoting greater inclusion, innovation, and value creation for its clients and the country.

About Absa Bank Mozambique

Absa Bank Mozambique, S.A., is a solid financial institution committed to the economic and social development of the country, with over 45 years of experience in the Mozambican banking sector.

The bank is part of the Absa Group, an African financial services group with the ambition of being the pride of the continent. The Absa Group is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa and is one of the largest and most diversified financial groups in Africa, with a presence in 12 countries and approximately 42,000 employees.

Absa is committed to finding local solutions, and everything it does prioritises value creation. It offers its clients a full range of services: corporate solutions, investment banking, wealth management, as well as retail banking and services for small and medium-sized enterprises — always delivering excellent and personalised service.

With a strong Mozambican identity and a positioning focused on long-term value creation, Absa Bank Mozambique is dedicated to building enduring relationships. It is a trusted partner for its clients, emphasising close and personalised relationships founded on trust, integrity, and service excellence.

Source: Absa bank Moçambique / Press Release