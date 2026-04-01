A hearing on extending Zimbabwe president’s term erupts in chaos – Watch

A parliamentary public hearing on proposed constitutional amendments that could extend the term of Zimbabwe’s 83-year-old president descended into chaos on Tuesday, underscoring rising tensions over the contentious changes.

The situation at a sports complex in the capital, Harare, turned violent when prominent human rights lawyer Doug Coltart was attacked, leaving him bruised. His cell phone was taken and his glasses were broken. The unrest came amid a broader crackdown on critics of the proposed changes.

People shouting support for the presidential term extension shoved and slapped Coltart as he tried to exit the complex. He was one of the critics walking out in protest over the intimidation characterizing the meeting.

The amendments would allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former guerrilla fighter, to remain in power for two more years beyond his current term, which expires in 2028. They would also shift the election of the president from a popular vote to Parliament and extend the terms of both the president and lawmakers from five to seven years.

The hearings, taking place nationwide, are a mandatory step before lawmakers vote on the bill, though the public input isn’t binding on Parliament.

At several hearings that began across the country on Monday, critics of the amendments were drowned out by boos, heckling and intimidation, or denied the chance to speak, said Tendai Biti, leader of the Constitutional Defenders Forum, a group campaigning against the proposals.

Biti, a former finance minister, was released on bail last week after being detained for allegedly holding an unsanctioned meeting opposing the amendments.

Earlier this month, another opposition figure was hospitalized after being beaten by unidentified men that he said were police officers, following a meeting on the proposed changes. Police denied involvement, saying the gathering had been banned.

Authorities have rejected accusations of suppressing dissent, saying the reforms are being pursued within the law. Mnangagwa has said that he will step down at the end of his second term in 2028, but he hasn’t publicly opposed efforts by his governing ZANU-PF party to extend it.

Mnangagwa came to power after a popular 2017 military coup ousted Zimbabwe’s long-time leader, the late Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa later won disputed elections in 2018 and 2023, both of which were criticized by international rights groups over alleged crackdowns on opposition candidates and supporters.

Critics argue that any move to extend presidential terms requires approval through a national referendum.

🇿🇼 Zimbabwe

With public hearings underway,@DougColtart explains what the Bill means and why young people should pay attention…… PARTICIPATE

You’re welcome#ElectionsZW #ElecTalk #CAB3 pic.twitter.com/sGjmT7en1w — ERC Africa (@ercafrica) March 31, 2026

The violence against Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart today at the parliamentary hearings for Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 at the Harare City Sports Centre is disgraceful.

The racist abuse directed at him by fellow Zimbabweans is equally shameful, exposing a… pic.twitter.com/75CRw5jj8t — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 31, 2026

Reports that lawyer Doug Coltart was assaulted during the Harare edition of Public Hearings on #CAB3 are very disturbing and an affront to the open and democratic society that we aspire to be. I urgent the relevant authorities to treat this case with the seriousness it deserves… pic.twitter.com/e7rmXoRO8r — Sabhuku Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) March 31, 2026

The culprit who snatched Douglas Coltart’s phone his face is clearly showing in this video pic.twitter.com/lZbfP0szVk — Nyasha (@NNyashaYessur) March 31, 2026









Source: AP