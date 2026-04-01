40 detained Nigerians deported from Mozambique – Daily Trust Nigeria

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has confirmed the deportation of 40 out of 42 Nigerians arrested and locked up for weeks in Mozambique.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NIDCOM’s spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said they arrived in Nigeria in three batches of 13, 16 and 11 respectively aboard a South African Airways flight, SA60 and an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 24, 26 and 27, with two of them remaining in Mozambique.

The Commission noted that the deportation did not follow due process.

The statement described such acts as inhuman and a violation of their human rights, as they were randomly arrested, detained and deported despite having their proper documentation.

Though the Mozambique authorities claimed immigration issues, documents provided by the Nigerians showed otherwise, the statement said.

“Some of the deportees who were received by NIDCOM staff in Lagos claimed that their money and some other valuables taken from them while in detention were not given back to them upon deportation, while huge sums were also taken from their mobile apps.

“It is saddening that while all of these were going on, the Mozambican authorities did not reach out to the Nigerian Embassy while all emissaries from the Embassy were rebuffed,” Balogun said.

It would be recalled that the 42 Nigerians were arrested at their various business locations despite possessing valid residency documents.

Some of those affected alleged that the arrests were carried out without prior notice, insisting they had complied with all legal requirements to live and work in Mozambique.

They further claimed they were detained for several days before being processed for deportation.

Of the two Nigerians not deported, one is married to a Mozambican, while the other was born there.

While Mozambican authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, the development is likely to raise fresh concerns over the treatment of foreign nationals and the enforcement of immigration regulations in the country.

PRESS STATEMENT FOURTY NIGERIANS DEPORTED FROM MOZAMBIQUE AS NIDCOM URGES CALM IN UNFOLDING EVENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA Abuja, March 31, 2026: The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has confirmed the deportation of 40 out of 42 Nigerians arrested and locked up for weeks in… pic.twitter.com/aRnrnCJ2Do — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) March 31, 2026

Source: Daily Trust Nigeria