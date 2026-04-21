Mozambican president says to advance nation’s green development with Chinese experiences

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo said on Monday that his country will advance green industries by drawing on China’s successful experiences, following his weekend tour to China’s Qinghai Province.

In Qinghai, Chapo toured a clean energy and green computing power dispatch center, a fully automated intelligent production line for photovoltaic modules, and a mining development company. From the selection of hydropower station sites to the establishment of a wind-solar hybrid energy system, and the manufacturing process of photovoltaic panels, he listened attentively and raised his questions in detail, eager to find out the secrets in China’s successful green development. “We are very much in agreement that ‘lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.’ They are real resources. For Mozambique, we are also working to be a benchmark for clean energy such as solar energy and wind energy in Africa. I have learned a great deal from this visit. China, while developing its energy sector, has always placed great importance on protecting the environment. This is a very important experience for us,” the president said.

Mozambique is rich in hydropower, wind power, solar power, and mineral resources. But how to achieve efficient development and sustainable utilization, especially how to improve power supply and develop green industries, are the crucial issues for Mozambique’s national development.

Qinghai’s mature clean energy system integrating hydropower, solar power, and wind power, along with its innovative models for promoting local green electricity conversion and supporting green computing power development presented opportunities for Chapo and his team.

At a development and investment roundtable on Monday, representatives from both countries signed a couple of strategic cooperation letters of intent covering clean energy and mineral resources.

“We think that we will have to work together. Our two countries and peoples share a brotherly friendship. And we think Mozambique is part of the Belt and Road Initiative and we can continue to work together to build more infrastructure under this initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping,” he said.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chapo is on a state visit to China from April 16 to 22. It is his first visit to China since he took office in January 2025.

Before his trip to Qinghai, Chapo visited a number of factories in central China’s Hunan Province from Thursday to Saturday, seeking Chinese expertise in manufacturing to support Mozambique’s development. He continued his week-long trip to Beijing from Monday.

Source: Bastille Post Global