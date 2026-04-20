Mozambique: Authorities warn of risks of buying fuel in plastic containers

The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy warned on Saturday that the purchase of fuel in plastic containers is prohibited, on the same day that the Firefighters (National Public Rescue Service – SENSAP) also came out in public to remind citizens that storing fuel at home may cause fires.

With the current fuel crisis, plastic bottles are increasingly being used to purchase petrol and diesel. However, this practice carries the risk of fires, which may even result in deaths.

Fire service spokesperson Leonildo Pelembe detailed the risks in statements to the press. “First, in the actual purchase itself. We have observed the use of some plastic containers, generally water or soft drink containers, which are being used to buy and store fuel. It is important to explain that, in principle, it is already prohibited to use plastic containers, especially those that hold quantities of 5 or 6 litres of water, because in the process of introducing petrol or diesel, these containers generate a phenomenon known as static electricity. This static charge, when it comes into friction with flammable liquids in motion entering the container, can cause sparks and even fires. The same can unfortunately be said regarding the use of plastics, as we are beginning to see this practice of buying fuel in plastic containers being adopted. We are in an atypical situation, but it is important to apply common sense and a sense of safety, especially bearing in mind that petrol is a liquid that burns through vaporisation,” Pelembe explained.

The containers recommended for fuel purchase are metal ones with the appropriate labelling, according to the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME).

“These are precisely the metal ones, which already have the proper description indicating they are for fuel. These are the correct and suitable containers for transporting fuel. But, obviously, because not everyone has the means or access to this type of container, there is room for some plastic containers, such as those used for lubricants, which are a bit more rigid and offer some protection and safety in transporting fuel,” said Aldino Malice, Inspector-General of MIREME.

Storing such fuel in homes is also risky, warn the firefighters.

“There has been a strong tendency to store this fuel in homes. We want to draw attention to the fact that we are in a period characterised by climate change, in which sometimes we wake up to high temperatures, and storing fuel, especially petrol, inside homes means it will release vapours, and even the simple act of switching on an electrical socket may be enough to trigger a fire inside the house. That is why it must not be stored in plastic containers first, because there may be leaks, corrosion, release of vapours, and even melting of the plastic itself,” Leonildo Pelembe expalined.

Faced with the mass purchase of fuel using plastic containers, the Ministry of Mineral Resources suspects that this may be intended for clandestine resale.

“We want to prevent speculation from increasing. There are people who, I believe, are simply accumulating fuel because they intend to do business later. We believe there are people acting in bad faith with that intention. We want to prevent this from happening. That is why, if there is a vehicle that has stopped because it has run out of fuel, it must be proven. It has a logbook; the logbook will be used.”

In order to combat such situations, MIREME says it is monitoring compliance with regulations at fuel stations.

Source: O País