Mondlane questioned by Mozambique’s PGR over his lawyer’s murder case

Mozambican politician Venâncio Mondlane confirmed that he was questioned on Monday by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in Maputo in connection with the investigation into the murder of lawyer Elvino Dias, dismissing claims that his immunity as a member of the Council of State had been lifted.

“There was no removal of immunity. There was only authorisation for me to appear as a declarant in an ongoing case at the Prosecutor’s Office relating to the murder of Elvino Dias,” Mondlane told a press conference in Maputo.

Mondlane said that, in March, the Maputo City Prosecutor’s Office requested permission from the Council of State for him to be heard as a declarant in the investigation into the shooting of his lawyer, Elvino Dias, in October 2024, shortly after the elections, together with Podemos representative Paulo Guambe in central Maputo.

“What happens is that the organic law of the Council of State states that a member cannot be heard as a witness or declarant in judicial proceedings without authorisation from the Council of State,” said the former presidential candidate.

According to Mondlane, his questioning has nothing to do with the removal of immunity, but rather with a procedural requirement under the Council of State’s organic law, whereby members must receive prior authorisation before being heard in judicial proceedings.

On 24 March, Lusa reported that Mozambique’s Council of State had lifted immunity from councillors Venâncio Mondlane and Albino Forquilha.

Forquilha told Lusa that, “in the investigation into Mondlane’s case”, he was also “called to respond to a set of issues” as he was “the person responsible for the registration [of the 2024 presidential candidacy], as president of Podemos”.

Mondlane said earlier in March that the five criminal cases against him linked to post-election protests had been sent to the Supreme Court, which is due to hear them, adding that he was ready for trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

In July, the former presidential candidate was charged by the Public Prosecutor’s Office with five offences linked to the protests, including incitement to collective disobedience and incitement to terrorism, which he denies.

The PGR accuses Mondlane of “material and moral authorship, in real concurrence of offences”, including public apology for crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public incitement to crime, incitement to terrorism, and incitement to terrorism.

The Podemos leader, now also the largest opposition party in Mozambique, and Mondlane, a former presidential candidate, have been Council of State members since September, but the body approved the lifting of their immunity at the request of the Supreme Court on 19 March to allow them to be heard in the case, a decision that was not publicly disclosed at the time.

Upon the swearing-in of Podemos MPs in January 2025, then still an extra-parliamentary party, Mondlane broke ties and founded a new party, Anamola, in August.

Mondlane previously said he wanted to go to trial: “Let there be a trial — I know it will be the trial of the century in Mozambique. I am ready, I will go there happily, laughing, smiling and without any remorse. I am ready.”

Mozambique experienced around five months of protests and social unrest following the elections, which erupted in Maputo on 21 October 2024, two days after the double murder of lawyer Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe, supporters of Mondlane, who at the time was backed by Podemos.

Daniel Chapo, who was sworn in as Mozambique’s fifth President in January 2025, and Mondlane met for the first time since the elections on 23 March that year. The following day, the former presidential candidate called for an end to violence, with no further election-related unrest reported since then.

Source: Lusa