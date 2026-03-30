CAF to make changes to regulations after Afcon final fiasco

The Confederation of African Football said it would implement changes and improvements to its statutes and regulations that would ensure that the farcical ​scenes at January’s Africa Cup of Nations final do not happen again.

CAF ‌president Patrice Motsepe said the changes would strengthen trust and confidence in its referees, VAR operators and judicial bodies but did not give concrete details.

The announcement followed a meeting of CAF’s executive committee ​in Cairo on Sunday and came on a tumultuous day for the organisation ​as its general secretary resigned.

African football’s governing body has been battling ⁠a crisis of confidence after its Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the Cup of Nations ​title in a decision that has been met with widespread derision.

Senegal were ruled to have ​forfeited the final in Rabat on January 18 after walking off the pitch in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded to Morocco. They returned and scored a goal in extra time to ​win the game 1-0.

The decision is being challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ​and if Senegal win back their title it will be a further blow to CAF’s credibility.

“CAF has ‌taken ⁠extensive legal advice from top African and international football lawyers and experts, to ensure that the CAF statutes and regulations adhere to and implement global football best practices, on and off the field,” Motsepe said in a statement on Sunday.

“This is important for the ​respect, integrity and credibility ​of African referees, ⁠VAR operators and the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board.

“CAF is working with FIFA for the ongoing training of African referees, VAR ​operators and match commissioners so that they are as good ​as the ⁠best in the world…

CAF has made significant progress over the past five years in implementing governance, ethics, transparency and managerial best practices,” the CAF president added.

More precise details on the ⁠changes ​and how they would avoid a repeat of the ​Cup of Nations final controversy were not given by Motsepe, who earlier this month admitted his organisation was struggling ​with perceptions about its integrity.

Source: Reuters