Floods in Mozambique: EU commits additional €2 million to support relief operations

The European Commission announced today that it will provide €2 million to support relief operations related to the floods in Mozambique, in addition to the €1.15 million in humanitarian aid that has already been provided.

In a post on the social media platform X, the European Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, stated that “the catastrophic floods currently affecting Mozambique have created a humanitarian emergency situation”.

“in addition to the aid already delivered, the EU is committing another €2M to support the relief operations on the ground.,” announced Hadja Lahbib, adding that Mozambique “is not facing this crisis alone”, because the EU “stands by its side”.

Two weeks ago, the European Commission had announced the provision of €1.15 million in humanitarian aid to Mozambique and Malawi to help respond to the flood emergency in the country, as well as the deployment of technical experts to the field through the United Nations (UN).

The number of people affected by the January floods in Mozambique has risen to 723,289, with 22 deaths, according to provisional data from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to information from the INGD database, accessed by Lusa on Saturday, with data updated up to 14:30 (12:30 in Lisbon) on Friday, the floods recorded in several parts of Mozambique have already affected the equivalent of 170,223 families, with a further 20,000 people affected within 24 hours.

Since 7 January, there have also been 45 injuries and nine missing persons as a result of these floods, in addition to 3,541 houses partially destroyed, 794 totally destroyed and 165,946 flooded.

INGD records also indicate that 451,571 hectares of agricultural land have been affected, of which 275,765 are considered lost, impacting the activity of 332,863 farmers, as well as the death of 430,972 head of livestock, including cattle, goats and poultry.

Rescue operations for families trapped by the floods are continuing, particularly in Maputo and Gaza, in southern Mozambique, following several days of heavy rainfall.

The European Union, the United States, Portugal, Angola, Spain, Timor-Leste, Norway and Japan, in addition to neighbouring countries, have already sent emergency humanitarian aid.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the January floods, there have been 146 deaths, as well as 148 injuries and 844,295 people affected, according to INGD data.

Source: Lusa