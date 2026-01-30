Cholera outbreak in Mozambique spikes with 12 deaths in 24 hours

Mozambique recorded 135 new cholera cases and 12 deaths within 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities since the current outbreak began in September to 48, with growing concern in Tete, official data shows.

According to the latest daily bulletin from the National Directorate of Public Health, covering data from 3 September to 28 January, out of a total of 3,449 cholera cases reported during this period, 1,576 were in Nampula province, with 19 deaths; 1,334 in Tete province, with 27 deaths; and 484 in Cabo Delgado province, with two deaths.

In the previous report, up to 27 January, there were 3,091 cholera cases in this outbreak, with 36 deaths nationwide.

On 28 January alone, Mozambique registered 135 new cholera cases, with 48 patients hospitalised and 87 treated on an outpatient basis.

The epicentre of the outbreak is now Tete province, in the central region of the country, where the fatality rate has more than doubled in recent days to 2%, with 87 new patients in 24 hours, according to the same data. The outbreak remains active in this province in the districts of Marara, Tsangano, Moatize, Changara, Cahora Bassa and Tete, as well as in Morrumbala district, in the neighbouring Zambézia province.

In the previous cholera outbreak, covering data from the National Directorate of Public Health between 17 October 2024 and 20 July 2025, there were 4,420 infections, of which 3,590 were in Nampula province, and a total of 64 deaths.

At least 169 people died from cholera in Mozambique in 2025, among around 40,000 cases, the Minister of Health reported on 10 December last year, urging communities to observe individual and collective hygiene measures.

Responding to questions from members of parliament in Maputo, the Minister of Health emphasised that cholera is a public health problem and called for respect for hygiene measures to control the disease.

“We have received about 3.5 million vaccine doses to treat and prevent cholera, and here is one point I would like to mention: of these 169 cholera deaths, around 70% occurred in the community, which means there is a serious problem with information and communication at the community level,” said Ussene Isse., at the time

The Government of Mozambique aims to eliminate cholera “as a public health problem” in the country by 2030, according to the plan approved on 16 September by the Council of Ministers and valued at 31 billion meticais (€418.5 million).

The goal is “to have a Mozambique free of cholera as a public health problem by 2030, where communities have access to safe water, sanitation and quality health care, achieved through multisectoral actions that are coordinated and informed by scientific evidence,” announced Cabinet spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa at the time.

Source: Lusa