1,604 Mozambicans who sought refuge in Zimbabwe between 2016 and 2018 begin returning home today – Mossurize Administrator

One thousand six hundred and four Mozambican citizens from the district of Mossurize, in Manica, who took refuge at the Tongogara camp in Zimbabwe due to political-military tension in 2016, begin returning to the country today.

The citizens fled to the neighbouring country between 2016 and 2018 and will return in three groups, with the last expected to arrive next Sunday.

According to Abdul Zacarias, the administrator of Mossurize district, the refugees will return through the Espungabera border and the simplified crossing points of Chicuecuete and Garágua.

Abdul Zacarias stated that the government, through the National Institute for Support to War Returnees and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has created the conditions for reception, including food kits, shelter, and agricultural supplies for reintegration.

The returnees will be accommodated in three transit camps located at the schools of Gungunhana, Tungo Tungo, and Chicuecuete, in Mossurize district.

Source: Rádio Moçambique