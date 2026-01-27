Rising river flows from neighbouring countries place Mozambique on alert amid floods

Mozambican authorities warned today of an increase in water flows arriving from neighbouring countries, with effects expected over the next three days, at a time when Mozambique is still experiencing flooding, particularly in the south.

In an alert issued this afternoon, the National Directorate for Water Resources Management (DNGRH) stated that the Limpopo River basin recorded, at the upstream station of t Beitbridge in South Africa, a flow of around 1,900 cubic metres per second, which “may influence a rise in hydrometric levels in Chókwè and Xai-Xai”, in Gaza province, the area most affected by flooding in recent weeks.

“It is expected that this flow wave will reach the city of Chókwè within three days, however without significant change to the current hydrological scenario,” the DNGRH said.

On the other hand, according to the same alert, the Save River basin, at the Massagena station, also in Gaza, “is registering an increase in runoff volume in the upstream region”, in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

“This scenario may influence a rise in levels within national territory, with moderate impacts on population settlements and agricultural areas located in low-lying and riverside zones of the districts of Machanga and Nova Mambone within three days,” DNGRH concluded.

Almost 105,000 people are currently in accommodation centres in Mozambique due to floods that have already affected nearly 700,000 people in 20 days, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to the INGD database, with data up to 16:00 (14:00 in Lisbon) on Monday, the floods recorded in several parts of the country have already affected 691,527 people (an increase of more than 40,000 in 24 hours), equivalent to 151,963 families, with 12 deaths recorded, 3,447 houses partially destroyed, 771 completely destroyed and 154,797 flooded.

INGD data also report 45 injured and four missing as a result of these floods since 7 January, at a time when entire families continue to await rescue, particularly in southern Mozambique.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the last weeks of flooding, 124 people have died in Mozambique, in addition to 148 injured, and 812,194 people have been affected, according to INGD data. The government declared a national red alert on 16 January.

According to Monday’s data, there are currently 105 active accommodation centres – six more than on Sunday – housing 103,535 people (an increase of 4,000), including 19,556 who had to be rescued. This update also records that, since 7 January, 229 health units and 366 schools have been affected, as well as four bridges and 1,336 kilometres of roads.

Rescue actions and attempts are continuing for families who remain cut off by the floods, particularly in Maputo and Gaza, in southern Mozambique, as a result of several days of heavy rain, which has led dams, including those in neighbouring countries, to carry out water releases due to lack of holding capacity.

The European Union, the United States of America, Portugal, Norway and Japan, as well as neighbouring countries in southern Africa, have already announced and sent emergency humanitarian assistance.

More than a dozen aerial assets are involved in the rescue operations, including those from South Africa, as well as private vessels and Navy boats.

