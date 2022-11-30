15 years after HCB reversion to Mozambique, still little benefits for Mozambicans – A Verdade

Although President Filipe Nyusi states that “the benefits of reversion in favour of the Mozambican economy and society are remarkable”, the truth is that a large part of the energy produced by the Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Power Plant (HCB) continues to be used by non-Mozambicans, who pay the triple that paid by South Africans for electricity. Furthermore, Tete continues to be one of the provinces with the lowest access to electricity, and not all of HCB’s revenue has been channelled into state coffers.

This Sunday (27-11), HCB celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Portuguese state ceasing to be its largest shareholder, with Mozambique taking over the largest source of clean energy in Southern Africa.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Republic stated that “the benefits of the reversal in favour of the Mozambican economy and society are remarkable”, noting that “in terms of energy generation, we now have more energy for the country; Electricidade de Moçambique started to benefit from the increase in the share of energy currently having 300 megawatts firm and 400 megawatts non-firm; we recorded significant contributions to the balance of public accounts – for the first time, in April, 2021, dividends were distributed to shareholders (…); the sum, with other items of taxes and the concession fee, amounts to an estimated value of 50 billion meticais”.

However, @Verdade newspaper has established that 60% of the energy produced by the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric plant continues to be sold to South Africa, which pays three times less than the cost price paid by Electricidade de Moçambique. in fact, the price of electricity has never been so high in Mozambique.

On the other hand, Tete, where HCB is located, continues to be a province whose inhabitants have among the lowest access to electricity. Paradoxically, many “Tetenses” gain access to energy via solar panels, some inaugurated by President Nyusi before participating in the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the reversal in Vila do Songo.

Another unfulfilled promise is the opening of 7.5 percent of the share capital of Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa to Mozambican investors; so far, only four percent have been sold through the Mozambican Stock Exchange.

With regard to revenue announced by the head of state, the Administrative Tribunal notes in its Report on State Accounts in 2021 that, “For the period 2017 to 2021, HCB paid 8,740,897 thousand meticais in dividends to its shareholders, an amount for which the State (current holder of 88.5% of the shares) would be responsible for [receiving] the equivalent of 7,836,130 thousand meticais. However, from the audits carried out at the National Treasury Directorate, it was determined that only 4,503,694 thousand meticais had entered the State coffers, the equivalent to 51.5% of the total paid”.

“From the analysis of previous CGEs [General State Accounts], it was found that HCB channelled dividends to Companhia Eléctrica do Zambeze (wholly owned by Electricidade de Moçambique), which represents the State in HCB. In turn, the Company did not transfer, in full, the amount to the Treasury, with the Executive, in the context of a contradictory on the previous CGE, stating that it notified it to proceed with the transfer of all HCB dividends that belong to the State, to the Public Treasury account,” the Administrative Tribunal reports.

Source: A Verdade