Club of Mozambique is your window to Mozambique. For over 20 years, we’ve been trusted by English-speaking readers for reliable, in-depth coverage of business, political, and economic news. Today, we welcome over 2 million annual visitors, with a strong footprint not only in Mozambique but across the wider Southern African region. Our readership extends worldwide, making us the go-to destination for anyone seeking to stay informed on Mozambique’s growth, opportunities, and global relevance.
Founded by Adrian Frey, Chairman of MozParks and a Swiss-Mozambican investor and trained lawyer, Club of Mozambique was created as the country’s first English-language digital news platform. His vision was simple yet powerful: to make quality information accessible and to connect Mozambique with a global audience. This mission continues to guide us today.
With a strong digital presence and active social media channels, we connect communities at home and abroad — bringing Mozambique’s story to investors, policymakers, professionals, and curious readers everywhere.
Powered by MozParks
Club of Mozambique is brought to you by MozParks, Mozambique’s leading developer of industrial parks. This connection anchors us in the country’s real economy, giving our readers direct insight into industrial growth, investment opportunities, and the transformative projects shaping Mozambique’s future. Together, we believe in Mozambique’s potential and are committed to showcasing its progress to the world.
